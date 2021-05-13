Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,658.52.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,134. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,343.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,640. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $888.62 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 160.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,472.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,408.17.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.