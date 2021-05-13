Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,100 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,661 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.73. 852,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,729,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $216.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.70.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Truist lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

