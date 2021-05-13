Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 961 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.84.

NVDA stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $549.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,162,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $303.79 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $579.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.86, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

