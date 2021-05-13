Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 37,593 iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,565. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.70. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $55.64.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

