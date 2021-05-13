Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,475 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

NYSE:T traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.19. The stock had a trading volume of 412,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,315,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

