Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 257,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 47,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $4.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $411.39. 420,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,975. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $411.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

