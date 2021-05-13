Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,376 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,162 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

ADBE stock traded up $2.59 on Thursday, reaching $474.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $226.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.32. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $348.01 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

