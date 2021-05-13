Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 852 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.74. 81,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.57. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $232.65. The company has a market cap of $155.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

