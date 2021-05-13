Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,441 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $9,650,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE STWD traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 33,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,431. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

