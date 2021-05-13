Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Krones AG (ETR:KRN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €81.88 ($96.32).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRN. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of KRN stock opened at €73.50 ($86.47) on Thursday. Krones has a 52-week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 52-week high of €78.35 ($92.18). The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €66.57.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

