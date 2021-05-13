Kryll (KRL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.38 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Kryll has a market capitalization of $13.38 million and approximately $425,140.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000842 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00087030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00019684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $511.71 or 0.01029419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00066972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00110197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00059209 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,988,781 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

