K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KPLUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Commerzbank cut K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KPLUY traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $6.02. 1,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

