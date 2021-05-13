KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Tops $11.53

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $923.39 million and $51.70 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be purchased for about $11.53 or 0.00023040 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00087757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00020156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $521.54 or 0.01042602 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00067229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00110414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00060103 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.