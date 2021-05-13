Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.45.

KURA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KURA stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.51. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

