La Jolla Pharmaceutical Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LJPC. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ LJPC opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.84. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.25).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 536,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 22,591 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

