Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will post sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.51 billion. Laboratory Co. of America reported sales of $2.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $14.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $14.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.13.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $271.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.68. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $155.19 and a 52-week high of $280.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,774 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

