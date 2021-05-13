LABS Group Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.01 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $17.01 million and $1.17 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.18 or 0.00612078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00080259 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.04 or 0.00233790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004097 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.71 or 0.01060235 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $570.90 or 0.01160207 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.