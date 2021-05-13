LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS)

Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 224.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 4D pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

LBPS stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,917. 4D pharma has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

