Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 63.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 67 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 69 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 58.40 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Lafargeholcim has a 1-year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1-year high of CHF 60.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

