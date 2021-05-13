Lambda Price Tops $0.0634 (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Lambda coin can now be bought for $0.0634 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Lambda has a market cap of $94.52 million and $13.33 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00088495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00020472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $513.47 or 0.01049265 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00067260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00111869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00060267 BTC.

About Lambda

LAMB is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,134,938 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.