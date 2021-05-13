Landbox Hits 24 Hour Volume of $26,680.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Landbox has a total market cap of $10.08 million and $26,680.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00079860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $299.34 or 0.00601869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.63 or 0.00234509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.33 or 0.01066304 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $591.71 or 0.01189718 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00034933 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.