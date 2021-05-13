LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €71.00 by UBS Group

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €71.00 ($83.53) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LXS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.20 ($79.06).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €61.62 ($72.49) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €60.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 6.03. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 52 week high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

