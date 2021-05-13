LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €78.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €78.00 ($91.76) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €67.20 ($79.06).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €61.62 ($72.49) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €62.79 and a 200-day moving average price of €60.40. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a one year high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.