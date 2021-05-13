LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: LXS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/12/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €61.00 ($71.76) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €61.00 ($71.76) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €61.62 ($72.49) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €62.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €60.40. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 52 week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

