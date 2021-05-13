Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.79 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $4.79 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $30.40 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LPI. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE LPI opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $520.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 4.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,715,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18,683.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

