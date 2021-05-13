Laredo Petroleum, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.62 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $4.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.42 EPS.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 4.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 18,683.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.