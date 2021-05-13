Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 8,105 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 74,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 20.8% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $1,009,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,543,764. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $235.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $55.49.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.