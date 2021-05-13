Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $102.14. 58,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.