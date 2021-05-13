Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,155 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.3% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.19. The stock had a trading volume of 230,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,305,636. The firm has a market cap of $335.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.12 and its 200 day moving average is $134.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

