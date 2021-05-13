Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.10 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,247,000 after buying an additional 7,086,656 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,957,000 after acquiring an additional 338,118 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,836,000 after acquiring an additional 598,064 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.30. 6,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,751. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.52.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.