Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 474.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,012,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,202 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,033,000. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,062,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,583,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,593,000 after purchasing an additional 708,597 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,433,000.

Shares of BATS PAVE traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,138,880 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.