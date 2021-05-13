Laurentian Increases Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$11.50

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Laurentian from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s current price.

BDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.88.

Shares of BDT traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.69. 224,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,062. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$5.08 and a 52-week high of C$9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.24. The firm has a market cap of C$513.95 million and a P/E ratio of 12.15.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$554.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$597.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 0.9800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

