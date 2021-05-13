LCMS (LCMS) Price Tops $0.61 on Major Exchanges

LCMS (CURRENCY:LCMS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last week, LCMS has traded up 137.3% against the US dollar. One LCMS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001234 BTC on exchanges. LCMS has a total market capitalization of $9.15 million and approximately $183,547.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00080667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.87 or 0.00609292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.93 or 0.00237239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $531.93 or 0.01070092 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $582.16 or 0.01171144 BTC.

LCMS Profile

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin

Buying and Selling LCMS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCMS directly using U.S. dollars.

