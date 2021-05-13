Lead Wallet (LEAD) Achieves Market Cap of $4.73 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $444,670.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00081008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.72 or 0.00580039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.46 or 0.00227858 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.48 or 0.01149925 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.96 or 0.01154987 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

