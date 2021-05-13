Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LEAF. BTIG Research lowered shares of Leaf Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Leaf Group alerts:

Shares of Leaf Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Leaf Group has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $302.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Leaf Group in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Leaf Group in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Leaf Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,441,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Leaf Group by 1,581.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 218,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Leaf Group by 19,540.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 23,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.