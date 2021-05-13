Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.46.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $179.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 101.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a 52-week low of $87.76 and a 52-week high of $196.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,114 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lear by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Lear by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Lear by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lear by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Lear by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

