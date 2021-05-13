Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Gary Stephen May Sells 500 Shares

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.45. 399,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,129. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.42.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Leidos by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Leidos by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,086,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,873,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Leidos by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,578,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,982,000 after acquiring an additional 378,768 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Argus dropped their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.56.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

