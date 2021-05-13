Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) PT Lowered to $71.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $101.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Shares of LMND traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.00. 183,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,895. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.71. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,120 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,514,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lemonade by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,133,000 after acquiring an additional 125,513 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

