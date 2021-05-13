Lendefi (LDFI) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. Lendefi has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $12,468.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendefi coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lendefi has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.69 or 0.00636535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00082113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.25 or 0.00232374 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $607.05 or 0.01224011 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $520.85 or 0.01050203 BTC.

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,577,646 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

