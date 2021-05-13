Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.95 Per Share

Analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to post $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.59. Lennox International reported earnings of $2.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year earnings of $11.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $12.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $14.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.42.

LII stock opened at $336.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $173.24 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In related news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total transaction of $104,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total value of $2,370,177.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,050,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,972,536. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 2,211.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,408,000 after buying an additional 127,144 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Lennox International by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after buying an additional 125,821 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after buying an additional 44,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,639,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lennox International by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

