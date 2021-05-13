Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.83

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.83 and traded as high as $23.40. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 197,799 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on LNVGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

