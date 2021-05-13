Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,657 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.8% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $122.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

