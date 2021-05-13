Leoni (ETR:LEO) PT Set at €8.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been given a €8.00 ($9.41) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 27.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LEO. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €6.73 ($7.92).

ETR:LEO opened at €11.04 ($12.99) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $360.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. Leoni has a one year low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a one year high of €15.03 ($17.68).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

