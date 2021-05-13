Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.70. 11,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.06. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth $121,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

