Lethean Market Cap Hits $2.10 Million (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lethean has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $38,475.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,708.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,734.13 or 0.07512020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,249.04 or 0.02512720 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.44 or 0.00636594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.52 or 0.00178087 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.67 or 0.00810067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.00 or 0.00635713 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.46 or 0.00600425 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

