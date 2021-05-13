LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton Sells 378 Shares

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ LGIH traded up $8.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.80. 253,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.01 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.72.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $1,750,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in LGI Homes by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in LGI Homes by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.83.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

