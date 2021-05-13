LHT Price Hits $0.0043 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. LHT has a total market cap of $216,054.27 and approximately $24.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008272 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015650 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000136 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

