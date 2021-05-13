Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.21

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.21 and traded as high as $7.91. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 1,153,175 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.