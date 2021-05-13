Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBRDA. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $158.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $116.60 and a 52-week high of $163.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.90.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $202,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

