Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LBRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,700. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 3.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $103,993.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,985,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,065,600.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $407,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,303,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,718,111.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,554,453 shares of company stock valued at $98,231,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

